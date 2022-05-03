Janesville, WI - Robert A. Ellis, age 67, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday April 30, 2022, at Mercyhelath Hospital & Trauma Center. Robert was born in Janesville on November 1, 1954; the son of Richard and Helen (Staver) Ellis. He was a 1973 graduate of Craig High School and spent most of his career working at General Motors. He married the love of his life, Diane, on May 28, 1977. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman. He taught his two sons everything there was to know about guns and bows. Robert was a member of the Janesville Bowmen. In addition to his love of the outdoors, Robert was a motorcycle and car enthusiast. His pride and joy was the GTO he and his family built over the years. Robert was a member of the Southcentral Harley Owners group and a member of God's Country Pontiac.
Robert is survived by his wife, Diane; 2 sons, Alan Ellis and Michael Ellis; 2 grandchildren, Paige and Trent Ellis; brother, Randy Ellis; 6 nieces and nephews: Brent, Craig, Jenny, Lynette, Jennifer, and Jon; his loyal companions, Remington and Scooter; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard Ellis.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday May 6, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMETORY, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME, until the time of service. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Ellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
