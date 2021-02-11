December 12, 1976 - February 5, 2021
Janesville, WI - Robert A. Dye, Jr., age 44, tragically passed away in a work-related accident on Friday, February 5, 2021. He was born in Janesville on December 12, 1976, the son of Robert Sr. and Patricia "Pat" (Risinger) Dye. He graduated from Craig High School, class of 1995, and attended Blackhawk Technical College, graduating as an Automotive Technician. He worked at Farm & Fleet and Simmons Bedding Co., before obtaining his CDL in 2013, and finding fulfillment driving semi-truck. In 2011, Rob met the love of his life, Brandi Larson, and they were married on July 17, 2017, in Gatlinburg, TN, one of many trips on their Goldwing. He spent his life marching to the beat of his own drum. He loved adventure and the open road, both on two wheels and in his rig. He liked bourbon and he was a craft brew connoisseur. Rob was a hard worker, a member of the Stoughton Conservation Club, and an avid Janesville Jets fan, becoming a billet dad in the 2020 - 2021 season. He will be missed by those who love him and knew him.
Rob is survived by his wife, Brandi; step children, Keegan and Jillian Spooner, whom he loved as his own; mother, Patricia Dye; lifelong friend, Ted Jappert; 3 nephews: James, Cheyenne, and Elijah Dye; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; in laws; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Dye Sr, and his grandparents.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Pastor Jason Herzog officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, at the FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers Memorials are preferred to the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com