Robbin Diane Ottman

October 2, 1963 - February 14, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Robbin Diane Hampson Ottman, 55 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI. She was born October 2, 1963 in Elmhurst, IL, the daughter to Ronald and Eadie (Jursa) Hampson. Robbin married Roy S. Ottman on May 2, 1992 in Cary, IL. She was an active member of Southern Lakes Ev. Free Church of Elkhorn, and she sang in the church choir at Cary Grove Ev. Free Church. Robbin loved animals, and spending time gardening. She was known for her giving personality, selflessness, quirky sense of humor, and devoted relationships. Robbin was a gifted artist, whose talents for design were incomparable.

Robbin is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Roy; their three daughters: Kailee, Karalin and Veronika; her parents, Ron and Eadie Hampson; sister, Kathy (Steve) Miller; brother, Marc (Lydia) Hampson; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Shirley Ottman; brother-in-law, Rick (Denise) Ottman; three nephews: Marcos and Andrew Hampson, and Zachary Ottman; and niece, Brienz Ottman.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Southern Lakes Ev. Free Church, N6686 US-12 Elkhorn, WI, with Pastor Chuck Sweetman officiating. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at church and 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at church. Private burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Robbin may be directed to Southern Lakes Ev. Free Church: Honduras Mission. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements for Ottman Family completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn.

