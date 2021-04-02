June 19, 1932 - March 28, 2021
Janesville, WI - Rita J. Soetaert, age 88, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 28, 2021. She was born in Madison on June 19, 1932; the daughter of George and Naomi (Guiles) Dell. Rita married Roy A. Soetaert on July 28, 1951 in the Town of Center, and they spent 56 years together before his passing on June 15, 2007. She worked for many years as a shoemaker for the Dr. Scholl Shoe Company in Edgerton. Rita enjoyed going to shows with friends, the occasional trip to casinos, watching Wheel of Fortune, growing flowers, and she was a proud Milwaukee Brewers fan. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend.
Rita is survived by her sons: Allen Soetaert, Paul (Deb) Soetaert, and Jamie Soetaert; grandchildren: Nerone Soetaert, Mark Warner, Kari Warner, Amy (Ben) McMasters and Seth (Wendy) Copeland; siblings, Harley Dell and Myrna Martin; 8 great grandchildren and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy; and grandson, Shae Boughton.
A private family service will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com