Rita J. Hoppenjan

October 29, 1935 - March 24, 2023

Janesville, WI - Rita Hoppenjan, age 87, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home. She was born to Fred and Marguerite (Diener) Wacholtz on October 29, 1935. She married Jim Hoppenjan on October 19, 1953, they shared 51 years together before his passing. Rita worked several jobs in her life but found her greatest happiness and peace growing beautiful flower gardens and planting and harvesting her large produce gardens. Her needs were simple, but the fruits of her hard work brought her great joy.

