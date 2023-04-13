Rita J. Hoppenjan

Janesville, WI - Rita Hoppenjan, age 87, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home. She was born to Fred and Marguerite (Diener) Wacholtz on October 29, 1935. She married Jim Hoppenjan on October 19, 1953, they shared 51 years together before his passing. Rita worked several jobs in her life but found her greatest happiness and peace growing beautiful flower gardens and planting and harvesting her large produce gardens. Her needs were simple, but the fruits of her hard work brought her great joy.
She is loved and survived by her daughters; Julie Hoppenjan of Stoughton, Kelli (Bill) Werner of Fort Wayne, IN, and Lisa (Bill "Beaver") Anacker of Janesville; four grandchildren: Zach (Jenna) Anacker, Samantha (Matt) Paluchniak, Rosie (Jake) Roso and Gracie McGovern; some of her greatest joys in life, as her health declined, were regular visits from her four great grandchildren: Layla and Molly Anacker and Cal and Griffin Paluchniak. She is further survived by her 3 siblings: John, Joyce and Pat. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; 4 siblings: Fred, Margaret, Joan and Kate; and her beloved nephew, Tim.
The family could not have gone through this journey of keeping mom comfortable and in her own home without the incredible support from family and friends. Her last days were spent filled with stories of the past and laughter that filled the room reminiscent of all the good times she shared with everyone.
Common Heart Hospice allowed the family support to care for Rita at home until her death. Our Common Heart angels include Julie S., Lori, Heather, Angie, Jillian, Marilyn and Chaplain Tom. Cousin Tommy and caregiver Penny, along with Mike and Teresa Flynn also provided home support and care for the family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the Church. Memorials to the family will be later distributed at the family's discretion. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family with arrangements. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Hoppenjan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.