Rita E. Westby-Larson

Janesville, WI - Rita Estelle Westby-Larson, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born to Harold and Evelyn (Payne) Westby in Edgerton on April 12, 1961.
Rita was extremely dedicated to whatever work she was doing. Even from a young age, she was determined to swing her tobacco axe faster than anyone else in the field while harvesting tobacco with her family. Later in life, working at grocery stores in Janesville, she won numerous awards for best produce department and was adored by everyone who had the pleasure to work with her. Rita's favorite pastimes were sitting around her backyard fire with her dogs, Bear and Daisy, gardening, camping, and spending time with friends, family and her grandkids.
Rita is survived by her mother, Evelyn Westby; children, Christopher (Caitlin) Westby, Michael Mayo, and Sheila (Jeff) Swaim; grandchildren, Chloe, Austin, Cameron, Keegan, Phoenix and Kamya Mayo; Bailey and Darin Lambert; Connor Swaim; Peter and Graham Westby; and sister-in-laws, Mary and Debee Westby. She is preceded in death by her father Harold Westby, and her brothers Dennis Westby, Douglas Westby, and Kenneth Westby.
Memorial services will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton with Pastor Erik Jelinek officiating. Burial will follow at Jenson Cemetery. With the road construction, please enter the funeral home from Hain Rd. Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 AM until the start of the services. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com
