- December 23, 2018
Sharon, WI -- Rita Case, 93, passed away on December 23, 2018, at The Gardens at RidgeStone, Elkhorn, where she had been a resident for the past two and a half years. Rita was born to Bernard and Rose (Williams) Tonyan in Ringwood, IL. She graduated from McHenry High School, married Schuyler Case, and, in 1949, moved to their farm near Sharon. Rita was dedicated to her family and to serving the community in various capacities. She was on the boards of the PTA, Music Parents, and Brigham Memorial Library, as well as being elected president of the Lakeshore Library System. Rita was selected as the Sharon Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year and served as president of Sharon Main Street Association Board. She delivered Meals on Wheels, and received Walworth County Volunteer of the Year in recognition of her 31 years of service to the program. She and her family participated in the Walworth County Barn Quilt project. Rita was also very involved in the Sharon United Methodist Church as a Sunday School teacher, as president of The United Methodist Women, and as a UMW district officer. Rita was an excellent seamstress and an avid baker and pie maker. Anyone Schuyler invited in for coffee was offered a tasty, homemade treat. The cookie jar was never empty!
Rita is survived by her daughters, Rosalie (Peter) Riewer, and Sheila Case; grandsons, Marc and Matthew Riewer; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Schuyler; her parents; her sister, Bertha; and brothers: Vincent, Clarence, Jerome, and Paul Tonyan.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Sharon Methodist Church, on Saturday, December 29, 2018, from 1 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Burial services at Roselawn Memory Gardens were private. Memorials may be given to Brigham Memorial Library, 131 Plain St., Sharon, WI 53584 or to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, C/O Sharon Methodist Church, 225 Baldwin St., Sharon, WI 53585 For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Gardens at RidgeStone and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care.
