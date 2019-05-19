December 12, 1923 - May 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Rita Ann Roherty passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on May 13, 2019. Rita was born on December 12, 1923. She was the daughter of Stella (Morris) and William McAuliffe of Janesville, WI. Rita attended Janesville High School, and married Donald Francis Glynn on May 3, 1943. Rita and Donald went on to have 14 wonderful children. Donald passed away in 1971. Rita then met and married George Roherty, who passed away in 1990. Rita was a resident of Cedar Crest for 24 years.

Rita was a positive, energetic person who enjoyed activities and sports like bowling, walking, Irish dancing, gardening, music and being around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rita was also an accomplished trap shooter, including winning multiple gold medals at the Badger State Games, while in her 80's. Rita also took great pride in gardening at Cedar Crest, and was one of the gardens on the Janesville Garden Tour. As most of Janesville knows, Rita loved dancing the Irish Jig and was a proud Irishwomen. During Rita's lifetime, she participated and volunteered with many local organizations and women's groups. She served as the president of the Ladies Elks Club, Ladies Auxiliary at the Cedar Crest, and president of the Ladies Veterans Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children: Bill Glynn of WI Rapids, WI, Patty (Pete) Peterson of Roscoe, IL, Barb Kelley of Beloit, WI, Martha (Gary) Kuehne of Whitewater, WI, Maureen (Oscar) McNeil of Lincoln, MO, Casey (Pam) Glynn of WI Rapids, WI, Peggy (Jeff) Dilley of Janesville, Michael Glynn of Janesville and Charlie (Michele) Glynn of Madison, WI; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her very close and dear friend, Wayne Holman. In addition to her husbands, Donald and George, Rita was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathie and Mike Channing; and her sons: Dennis Glynn, Kevin Glynn, Brian Glynn and Sean Glynn.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Butz officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made to the Cedar Crest Foundation.

A very warm and heartfelt thank you to the entire team at Agrace HospiceCare, Cedar Crest staff, and her many friends. All of you have made her journey through life a most memorable experience.