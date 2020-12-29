Rita A. (Vesely) Bartz

August 15, 1927 - December 27, 2020
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON--- Rita A. Bartz, age 93, of Edgerton, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Cedar Rapids, IA, on Aug. 15, 1927, the daughter of Robert and Lillian (Lesinger) Vesely. She graduated from Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids in 1945 and later graduated from Mt. Mercy Junior College. She moved to Edgerton and worked as a type-setter for the Edgerton Reporter. Rita married Franklin A. Bartz on May 23, 1953. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009. She was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church. Rita enjoyed playing cards and was involved in a Euchre Club. She also enjoyed reading, bird watching, knitting and cross-stitch. Rita liked to watch the Packers and Badgers and go out for dinner.
She is survived by her 3 children: James (Jody) Bartz of Tomahawk, Randall (Donna) Bartz of Fort Wayne, IN and Jon (Susan) Bartz of Milton; 6 grandchildren: Courtney (Jayson) Butts, Ashley (Michael) Golz, Jamey (Chris) Booze, Kyle Bartz, Michael Bartz, and Miranda Bartz; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her brother, Donald Vesely.
Due to the pandemic, private family funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020 at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton. Rev. Carl Seeger will officiate and burial will follow in Fassett Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Rita's name may be made to St. John Lutheran Church. The APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
Rita's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful support and care given to Rita.