Rita A. (Koeberl) Clark

Janesville, WI - Rita A. Clark, age 78, of Janesville, died on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Marshfield, WI on November 9, 1943, the daughter of Sylvester and Carol (Hood) Koeberl. She worked for Parker Pen for 19 years, from August 4th 1978 until 1997, when the plant closed. She cherished the people she worked with at Parker Pen. She married Gary P. Clark on December 9, 1985, in Rockford, IL. Rita loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving person, had a heart of gold and a good sense of humor.
Rita is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Gary; daughter, Dawn Dahl Knutson; 2 grandchildren: Adam (Brittany) Knutson and Abby (Brent Wollin) Huffman; 5 great grandchildren: Westin, Tinlee, Rylee Huffman, Jordan and Axel Knutson; step-brother, Dick (Carole) Davis; sisters-in-law: Diane Koeberl, Judy Milam, Joyce Townsend and brother-in-law Terry (Stacey) Clark; mother-in-law, Rose Clark; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Besides her parents Rita was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlene Dahl; her three brothers, Eugene, Jerome, and William Koeberl; step-father, Charles Davis; father-in-law, Phil Clark; brother-in-law, Steve Milam.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Keep in touch is what we say when friends part and go away. Too busy, too tired, got bills to pay, Maybe I'll call you another day. Saw your name in the paper, you became parents today, I'll find time to congratulate you another day. Years have passed, getting grey, Saw your name in the paper, you died today. Keep in touch is what we say, when friends part and go away.
Rita A. Clark
5-11-90
