Rita A. (Koeberl) Clark

November 9, 1943 - August 4, 2022

Janesville, WI - Rita A. Clark, age 78, of Janesville, died on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Marshfield, WI on November 9, 1943, the daughter of Sylvester and Carol (Hood) Koeberl. She worked for Parker Pen for 19 years, from August 4th 1978 until 1997, when the plant closed. She cherished the people she worked with at Parker Pen. She married Gary P. Clark on December 9, 1985, in Rockford, IL. Rita loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving person, had a heart of gold and a good sense of humor.

