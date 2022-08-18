Ricky J Dunlavy

Rick passed away from liver cancer on December 26, 2019. Rick was born on April 18th, 1962, in Edgerton, WI. The son of Richard and Lynne (Jenkins) Dunlavy. He graduated from Joseph A Craig High School in 1980, Janesville, WI.
Rick was a licensed journeyman plumber for Texas and Wisconsin. His plumbing career included residential and commercial work, Miller Park, Milwaukee WI, The Pontiac Convention Center, Janesville, WI, and The Mary Kay Complex, Dallas, TX. At the time of his passing, Rick was employed with the University of Texas, Austin.
Rick had a passion for life. He enjoyed his children, his family, and the many friends he met along the way. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, golf, and riding his Harley. Rick supported the Wisconsin Badgers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Minnesota Vikings.
Rick is survived by his mother, Lynne Dunlavy-Janesville, WI, his son, Ian Dunlavy-Austin TX, his daughter Erin (Nathan) Sowell of Round Rock, TX. He is also survived by his sister, Jacquelyn (Kary) Hoskins and her children, Kelly (Derek) & Grace Pipal, of Oakley California, and Jordan of Janesville, WI and his brother, Dan (Kara) Dunlavy of Janesville, WI. Rick is further survived by the mother of his children, Debbie Arthur, of Janesville, WI.
Richard J Dunlavy, Rick’s father, passed away on June 26, 2021. Rick was preceded in death by his grandparents Ralph & Margaret Dunlavy and Carl & Virginia Jenkins.
A memorial gathering will take place at 595 South 6th
Street, Evansville, WI 53536 from 1 to 4 PM on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
The family wishes to thank Hospice, Austin, TX for his care and all of his Texas family for support, visits, and rides.
And a big thank you to Scott and Julie Stephenson for everything you have done and continue to do for Rick and our family.
If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever! Mom
