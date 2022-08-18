Ricky J Dunlavy

April 18, 1962 - December 26, 2019 Austin, TX -

Rick passed away from liver cancer on December 26, 2019. Rick was born on April 18th, 1962, in Edgerton, WI. The son of Richard and Lynne (Jenkins) Dunlavy. He graduated from Joseph A Craig High School in 1980, Janesville, WI.

