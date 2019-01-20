May 9, 1951 - January 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Ricky Guy Hall, age 67, passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Hospital surrounded by family. Rick was born May 9, 1951, the son of Dorothy (Stone) and Everett Lee Hall. He grew up in Janesville with four siblings, and graduated from Parker High School. He married Cynthia Ann Coats on July, 22 1972. Although, he worked many jobs, he truly loved cooking and trucking. While head chef at Pappy's Pub, he created legendary soups. While trucking, he hauled everything from fruit to gas and flour to fly ash. He would say he was a jack of all trades and a master of none; however, those who knew him best would all agree he was a master conversationalist. Strangers and the "check-out ladies" at Woodman's will be at a loss. Rick also loved hunting with his brothers and playing video games with his son. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren. Family will forever miss his comedic and easy-going personality.

Rick is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Timothy (Laurie) Hall and Kristy (Travis) Stein; grandchildren: Alexis and Ethan Hall, and Owen and Katelyn Stein; brother, David (Jolie) Hall; uncle, Stanley Stone; aunt, Bernice Stone; many cousins; nieces; and nephews; and many other family and friends. Rick is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy; and his brothers: Michael, Mark, and Larry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at St. Mary Parish, 837 Parkview Dr., Milton, with Fr. Dave Timmerman officiating. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com