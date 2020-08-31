April 12, 1957 - August 28, 2020
Orfordville, WI -- Ricky A. Thompson, 63, passed away at home with family by his side on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born April 12, 1957 in Janesville, son of the late Verland "Bub" and Betty (Evans) Thompson. On October 13, 2012, Ricky married the love of his life, Tammi Brown DuPree, at Luther Valley Church. Ricky had many interests in his life which he enjoyed, and they include bowling, golfing, gambling, cheering on the Packers and Badgers, hunting, and fishing, either in the natural waterways or from a pier on the Gulf of Mexico. His love for his family was felt by his wife, children, grandkids, siblings, and his cats and dogs. One moment of great pride for Ricky was when he was able to buy Tammi her first brand new car. Ricky was a bus driver for the City of Janesville, and with that came his amazing knack to be able to talk to anyone and everyone he met. With his talks, you always knew where he stood on things and he was always honest and blunt with you; everything was black and white, never grey. He was also a very proud man, who made sure he always provided for his family.
He is survived by his love, Tammi; sons: Eric (Ann) Thompson, Greg Thompson, and Steve Thompson; stepchildren: Amanda (Matt) Mortimer, Sarah DuPree, and Ahlia DuPree; grandchildren: Diana, Chloe, Quin, Zack, and Marissa; great-grandson, Chevy; siblings: Nancy Loback, Verlinda (John) Weber, Vickie (Raymond) Welsh, and Janice (Robert) Maly; and aunts; nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Larry Loback.
Ricky will have a private funeral service with his family and friends on Wednesday with the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home. This wish was considered due to the ongoing COVID state. He will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com for condolences to the family.
Ricky's family would graciously like to thank Agrace Hospice; family friend Cheryl Hanson; his sisters: Nancy, Verlinda, Vickie and Janice; and his kids. Your time, no matter in person or on the phone or any other communication, was truly appreciated.