November 12, 1960 - September 29, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Rick L. Stanton, age 57, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018 after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Black River Falls, on November 12, 1960, the son of Dennis and Gloria Stanton. Rick graduated from Parker High School, and went on to work as a Laser Mill Operator for Rath Gibson for 36 years. He married his best friend, Vikki (Miller) Stanton at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville on June 26, 1982. Rick loved riding his Harley; ski trips out west with his good friend, Jack Greene; and snowmobiling with his brother-in-law, Corey. He was a lifelong Packers and Brewers fan, and was a very proud Dad and Grandpa. Shining moments in Rick's life were seeing his daughter Racheal graduate from UW LaCrosse, and spending a very special Sunday afternoon, giving his grandson's rides around the yard. Rick will always remain in our hearts as a loving husband, father, son, grandpa, brother, and best friend.
He is survived by his wife, Vikki; daughter, Racheal (Pete) Zeigelbauer; grandsons: Jack, Peter "Hudsy", Owen, and Benjamin; mother, Gloria (Ken) Karianen; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Bonnie Miller; brothers-in-law: Greg (Joan) Miller, Scott (Linda) Miller, and Corey Miller; two sisters; and his dog, Gracie. Rick is predeceased by his father, Dennis; and brother, James Stanton.
Rick's wishes were to have a private family service at a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Vikki, Racheal, and the rest of the family would like to thank Dave and Storm Krueger, Troy and Kim Simonson for their love and support, as well as Vikki's coworkers in the Mercy Endoscopy Department for covering her shifts so she could be with Rick. A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Hussli, Dr. Greene, Dr. Shekani, Dr. Castillo and all of the nurses and support staff at Mercy Health in Janesville. "You are all amazing and made Rick feel so comfortable."
