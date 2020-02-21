April 13, 1947 - February 14, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Rick L. Schiefelbein, age 72, was called home on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born in Janesville, WI, on April 13, 1947, the son of William and Renice (Callaway) Schiefelbein. Rick graduated from Janesville High School in 1965, and in 1967 joined the United States Army, 41st Field Artillery Group. Rick was subsequently stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant, and received numerous achievement awards for supervising and maintaining Pershing nuclear missile defense networks. After his military service, he married his best friend and loving wife, Kathleen (Kopp) Schiefelbein at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Clinton, WI on August 22, 1970; and they were blessed with two children, Ilsa and Erick. Rick worked for Alliant Energy as an Engineering Technician. He retired after more than 35 years of service. Rick was active in Boy Scouts, both in his youth, and leading camping trips as an assistant scoutmaster with his son's troop, 405. Rick was also an avid photographer who owned a wedding photography business. He taught photography at Blackhawk Technical College, and belonged to the Janesville and Rockford Camera Clubs. Rick was also a member of the Beloit Rifle Club Pistol Team, where he participated in Border Pistol League target competitions. Rick was a dog lover, and often had his dear Corgi companion, Molly Mae, by his side. Rick and Kathleen were avid U.S. and world travelers, enjoyed local wine dinners with friends, and were excited to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this upcoming summer.

Rick is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Ilsa (Robert) Kerscher and Erick (Tracy) Schiefelbein; granddaughter, Everly Schiefelbein; siblings, Brent (Lorna) Schiefelbein and Cindy (George) Krueger; brother in-law, Timothy (Marianne) Kopp; and numerous extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Renice and William Schiefelbein; step-father, K.W. Peabody; in-laws, Mae and Elmer Kopp; and a brother in infancy.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to (checks payable to) Hope for the Warriors and/or American Heart Association. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com