Rick Clapper

October 4, 1957 - November 28, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- 62, of Center Street Lake Geneva, WI died unexpectedly Thursday November 28, 2019. He was born October 4, 1957 at Lakeland Hospital Elkhorn, WI. He was the son of the late Robert A. and Gladys J. (Miller) Clapper. Rick graduated from Badger High School of Lake Geneva, WI with the Class of 1976. He was united in marriage to Christine "Chris" L. Gough on August 29, 1992 in Lake Geneva, WI. Rick was talented in many ways working in the Auto Repair and Towing for Mac's Towing out of Lake Geneva, followed by many years with B.R. Amon & Sons. He was currently employed with the City of Lake Geneva Street Department. He was a former volunteer member with the Lake Geneva Fire Department, he enjoyed the outdoors; but his greatest joy was working on the farm and being with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, brother, father and Pa who will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Chris, three children: Jessica "Jes" (Eric Benhart) Clapper of Elkhorn, WI, Jenna (Ryne Harwick) Clapper of Lake Geneva, WI and Robert " Bob" (Carly Sertzel) Clapper of Elkhorn, WI, five grandchildren: Greyson, Bryce and Owen Harwick, Troy and Riley Benhart, a brother: Boyd Clapper of Lake Suzy, FL and by a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: James "Jim" Clapper.

Memorial service will be 10:00 AM Wednesday December 4, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home 515 Center Street Lake Geneva, WI with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be held 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday December 3, 2019 and on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until time of services at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in Rick's name to: Walworth County Jr. Swine Project 913 N. Church St. #101, Elkhorn,WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Funeral arrangements made and conducted by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.