Richerd A. "Dick" Weith

February 21, 1954 - December 4, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Richard "Dick" A. Weith, 67 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Javon Bea Hospital River Campus in Rockford, IL. Born February 21, 1954 in Williams Bay, WI, Dick was the son of the late Albert and Ethel (Palm) Weith. Dick was a 1972 graduate of Williams Bay High School where he played football, basketball and baseball and participated in band (sousaphone and tuba) and choir. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and his Master's Degree in Administration from Whitewater. Dick was united in marriage to soulmate, companion, and lifelong friend, Kimberly J. Peckham on September 26, 1981 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in East Troy.
Dick is survived by his wife, Kim; three siblings- Bill (Pat) Weith of Alaska, Chris (Nick) Keelan of CO and Tom Weith; mother and father-in-law- David and Geraldine Peckham of Texas; two sisters-in-law- Kate (Steve) Pratt of Alaska and Kristel Peckham of California; six nieces and one nephew Wendi , Andrea , Nicole, Joshua, Erin and Kelsey; two cousins - Sue and Debbie; and nine great-nieces and nephews- Justin, Henry and Christopher, Aidan, Micah, Robert, Hailey Dalton and Brooke; and godson Braidon.
Dick played football and baseball for UW-Eau Claire. He and Kim saw the Badgers at Camp Randall when they could and traveled to at least one away game each year with the "Badger Buddies", a group of long-time friends. He enjoyed golf using free golf balls - he left his lawn on the 8th fairway of Evergreen golf course just long enough for errant shots to disappear into his turf.
Dick loved teaching at East Troy elementary school and was loved by students, parents and colleagues. He always had a joke in his pocket and a prank up his sleeve. He knew how to encourage students of all personalities, aptitudes and attitudes. After a 33-year teaching career Dick continued as a sought-after Middle and High-School substitute.
Dick enjoyed 25 years of jollification as a tuba player with the Jolly Boys Brass Choir. They played in the Elkhorn Christmas parade each year; after a bit of jollification, they once played at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club before Frank Sinatra went onstage.
Dick was a gifted carpenter, building his own home as well as decks and gazebos for others. He was always ready to help his friends and neighbors with everything from repairs to snow clearing.
Dick and Kim shared every aspect of their lives together, especially their shared faith and trust in God; for 40 years God guided them in the good times and rough times.
Dick and Kim enjoyed trips to their cottage on Lake Minocqua as well as trips to see family in Colorado, Alaska, Texas, California, Arizona, and the Caribbean.
Dick was a blessing to all who knew him, and many hearts have been broken. As one long-time friend put it "Heaven just received a good one."
Memorial Service will be 1:00PM on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd., Elkhorn, WI. 53121. Visitation will be 11:00AM until service time Saturday at the church. Please leave a memory of Dick in the online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Association, American Heart Association or the Lakeland Animal Shelter. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Weith Family.