March 21, 1936 - March 15, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Our Lord came to take Rich on March 15, 2020. Richard was born to Joseph and Virginia (Brown) Sams on March 21, 1936 in Peoria, IL. Richard spent 50+ years as a pharmacist, working in Wisconsin, Illinois, and New Mexico. At one point, he had licenses in 5 states. Hos love for family was closely followed by his love for horses and dogs. He was a facilitator for Griefshare; taught Sunday school for years as "Mr. Rich"; and was a member of the Lions Club. He ran the sound system in his church in New Mexico; and volunteered at the food pantry. He helped with the Men's Emmaus Walk.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Branton/Sams; and children: Rick and Teri Sams; and five grandchildren and granddaughter-in law; and daughter, Marci Sams. Stepchildren include John and Dawn Branton (with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren), James and Shelley Branton, and Jason Branton.
The family is planning a memorial/memory buffet in the immediate future at Westshire Farms at The Lakes clubhouse, Delavan. We encourage others to share life experience they have had with Rich "Among the best things we can give each other are memories." - Henry HM Nouwen. Due to the risk of virus-susceptible individuals, we will be letting everyone know when the buffet will be held. If you would like to receive information, please send your email to Richard.Sams.Always.Remember@gmail.com