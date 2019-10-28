September 22,1944 - October 24, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Richard W. Swick 75 of Elkhorn, WI died on Thursday October 24, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Richard was born on September 22, 1944, son of the late Walter and Agnes (Czapski) Swick. Richard married Cherie L. Whitenack on May 22, 1965 in Chicago, IL. One of Richard's favorite things was making people smile, he was always quick with a joke. He also had a love for antique cars, fishing, and garage saling looking for something new to collect.

Richard is survived by his wife; Cherie; and daughter; Kelly (Frank) Lena. He is preceded in death by his parents; son; Ed Swick; and sisters; Eleanor Brzostowski, and Virginia Ford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 11:30AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 107 W. Walworth Street Elkhorn, WI 53121. Visitation will take place before the Mass from 9:30AM to 11:00AM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI 53121. Richard will be laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery of Elkhorn following the Funeral Mass. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.