October 17, 1941 - August 26, 2019

Washington, D.C. -- It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Richard W. Krajeck on August 26, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Richard was born October 17, 1941, the son of George and Florence (Voegeli) Krajeck. Richard loved life, he loved his family and friends, he loved good food, and he loved to travel the world.

He spent a decade in the administration of the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, WI, before moving to D.C., where for over twenty years he worked, until his retirement, as Executive Vice President of the U.S. Feed Grains Council (now U.S. Grains Council). Following retirement, he served on a number of boards, worked for volunteer organizations and held elected office in the government of the Maryland village in which he lived.

Richard is survived by his wife, Anita Difanis; sister, Coralyn (Roy) Smith; brother, Donald (Karen) Krajeck. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Krajeck; and step-mother, Lois Krajeck.

A memorial service was held September 9, 2019 at the Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, Washington, D.C. His ashes will be returned to the family farm near Evansville, WI, where a private memorial will be held on September 28th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's name to the American Civil Liberties Union.