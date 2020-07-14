December 4, 1937 - June 18, 2020
Milton, WI -- Richard W. Cutsforth, 83 of Janesville, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Richard was born on December 4, 1937 to Herbert and Jane (Leavens) Cutsforth in New Auburn, WI. He graduated from New Auburn High School in 1955 and went on to join the United States Air Force. He met his wife Corrine Ling and married her on December 21, 1963 at the Seventh Day Baptist Church in New Auburn. He then returned to the serve in the United States Navy, and was honorably discharged in March of 1977. He retired from Jerome Foods. Richard enjoyed reading, working on genealogy, and watching air planes. He enjoyed the EAA Fly-in's at Oshkosh and traveling. Some of the best trips he took was to Norway with Corinne, to the Air Force Base in which he served from and most recently to the Smithsonian.
Richard is survived by his children Melissa (Jeremy) Howard of Milton, Brian (Karena) of Libby, MT, sister Mavis Kwallek, grandchildren Jacob Schultz, Luke Cutsforth, Joel Cutsforth, and many great-grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Corrine and brothers Dean, Art, and Allen Cutsforth
A "Celebration of Life" Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 17th 2020 at the CONNECTING CHURCH, MILTON SEVENTH DAY BAPTIST. Social Distancing in accordance with Rock County Phase 2 will be encouraged. Military Honors to follow at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.