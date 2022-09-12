Richard W. Cornwell

December 26, 1940 - September 8, 2022

Evansville, WI - Richard (Dick) W. Cornwell age 81 passed away September 8th, 2022 at home. He was born December 26, 1940, in Beloit Wisconsin. He was the son of Aaron and Elaine Cornwell. They moved to Evansville when Dick was four. Dick attended Evansville Schools; he was a graduate of the class of 1958.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Cornwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.