Richard W. Cornwell

Evansville, WI - Richard (Dick) W. Cornwell age 81 passed away September 8th, 2022 at home. He was born December 26, 1940, in Beloit Wisconsin. He was the son of Aaron and Elaine Cornwell. They moved to Evansville when Dick was four. Dick attended Evansville Schools; he was a graduate of the class of 1958.
Dick worked for General Motors for over 4 decades. He was a proud member of the UAW Local 95. Dick also farmed and raised cattle for over 25 years, he also worked with his father at Cornwell Welding. He carried on the tradition of making the Cornwell family ring, something he learned from his father. After retiring he enjoyed spending time at Symdom's bs'ing with the guys and driving around in his white Chevy truck. During mowing season Dick was frequently found out in the yard mowing his grass, something he really enjoyed doing. He and Barb enjoyed their travels, he loved going to their vacation house on Rivers Bend near Potosi and riding the back roads over there. Besides sitting on his porch enjoying the great view with Barb, Dick loved it when the family was all together.
Dick is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara, his daughter Sheri (Kelly) Stewart, son James (Brenda) Cornwell. Grandchildren Zachary (Rachel), Samantha, Nicholas, Sydney, a great granddaughter Evelyn, his sister Barb (Tom) Cain, and sister-in-law JoAnne Clark, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Aaron and Elain Cornwell, his parent's in-laws Harry and Hulda Schindler, in-laws Ken and Lil Schindler, Merlyn Clark, nephew Mark Clark and his buddy in bullsh*! Charlie.
A Celebration of Dicks life will be Friday September 16, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. A special thanks to Agrace for their wonderful care during Dicks illness.
A final note: Watch for Deer.
