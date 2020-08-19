November 9, 1940 - August 16, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Richard T. Henning, 79, passed away at Mercy Hospital, Janesville on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born November 9, 1940 to the late John C. and Mary Henning. He married the former Nancy Rice in July 1963 in Janesville. Richard graduated from Janesville High School in 1959. He was employed with Northwestern Railroad and Norwood Mills, from which he retired. Richard enjoyed his nature walks at Rockport Ski Trails and the JSOL; going fishing, helping at the Salvation Army Food Pantry, and drives in the country. He also enjoyed traditions with his grandchildren including going to the movies, making Christmas cookies, birthday celebrations, the many fairs, and of course going out to eat. The traditions continued when the great-grandchildren came around.
Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy Henning; son Eric (Amanda Nichols) Henning; daughter Christine Webb; grandchildren: Ryan Webb, Krenda Webb, and Cody Henning; six great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Robert Rice and William (Dorothy) Rice; nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts; uncles; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Jeff Webb; brother Gerald Henning; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Rice.
Funeral Service for Richard will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.