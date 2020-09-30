Richard Streuly

October 24, 1931 - September 25, 2020
Janesville, WI- Richard M. Streuly, 88, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born October 24, 1931 in Janesville, WI, the son of the late Charles and Minnie (Turner) Streuly. He lived in Janesville his entire life and attended Janesville High School. He was drafted into the army to fight in the Korean War, Corporal Company C - Unit 724 Railroad Operating Battalion. Richard and his son, Troy returned to Korea in 2010 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the end of the war. Over his career, he worked for the railroad, Railway Express and General Motors. He married Anna Franklin, and had two children and three granddaughters who were all the love of his life, with whom he shared his life experiences, humor and the importance of family.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Anna; daughter, Colleen Ellis of Conroe, TX; and son, Troy (Vitalia) Streuly of Janesville; three granddaughters: Ashton Ellis, Breanna Ellis and Cayley Ellis of Texas; sister, Marcella Huggins of Orem, UT; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings: Charles Streuly Jr., Vernon Streuly, Ralph Streuly, Wanda Dooley, Gerald Streuly and William Streuly.
He was laid to rest at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Janesville following a private service.