Richard "Rick" McKee

July 16, 1937 - July 15, 2019

Roscoe, IL -- Richard "Rick" Dean McKee, 81, of Roscoe, IL. passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born July 16, 1937 to Nelson Dean "Bud" and Ora (Naegle) McKee in Macomb, IL. He graduated from Macomb High School in 1955, and attended Western Illinois University before starting work at American Thermos. He then worked for Hager Pottery (5 years), worked in construction, and at Midwest Meat Supply. He married Pennie (Woeckener) in 1959 and they raised three children, Brigitt, David and Jasen. He then moved to Jefferson, WI, and worked at Stoppenbach 2 years before being transferred to Wisconsin Provision in Janesville, WI for 2-3 years. He then went back to Jefferson, WI, and worked at Ready Serve (6-8 years), where he invented some of the recipes for On Cor. He left there, and sold insurance for six years, where part of the time he had his own agency. He then was hired at Chrysler, and worked there for 15 years before retiring in 1992. In 1986, he married Joyce Sickler, the love of his life, and lived happily ever after, retiring in Roscoe, IL. He wintered at his other home in Cape Coral, FL, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He also enjoyed being with family, watching sports on TV, and watching his grandkids play sports. In younger years, he played sports, and attended several NASCAR races.

His survivors include his wife, Joyce; children: Brigitt Franklin (Bob) of Janesville, Lynn McKee of Ft. Atkinson, WI, Jasen McKee (Karen) of South Beloit, IL; stepson, Daniel (Stephanie) Sickler of Loves Park, IL; step-daughter, Christine (Doug) Sickler McDermid; grandchildren, Nealie and Kelsie (Nick English) Quinn, Travis, Zachary (Nicole), Ryne, Kaitlyn and Kimberly McKee, Aaron (Krista), Alyssa and Rebecca Sickler, Brian Baldwin and Andrea Baldwin Linder; and great-grandchildren: Atlas Dean McKee, Isaiah and Ezekial Linder. His parents; brother, Stanley; son, David; and step-daughter, Patricia Sickler, preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, with a visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, July 17, both in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe, IL 61073. Burial in Rockton Cemetery, Rockton, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.