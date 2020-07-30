Richard "Rick" Lutes

September 6, 1957 - July 28, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Richard K. "Rick" Lutes, was most proud to be a husband, a father, a son, a brother, and a grandfather. His joy and passion were officiating youth, high school, and college athletics for 40 years, and he was proud to wear his Minnesota State High School League officials ring. Rick was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Rick lived life on his own terms and died on his own terms under hospice care from Mercyhealth. Rick was born September 6, 1957 in Minneapolis, MN, and died July 28, 2020 in Janesville, WI.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Tom (Amanda); grandson, Elijah; and son, Willie (girlfriend, Maren); mother, Verna; brother, Ron (Kathy); and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Kyle.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
We give thanks for Mercy Home Hospice, Brittany and Sarah.