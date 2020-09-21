Richard "Rick" Huhn

March 4, 1953 - September 13, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Richard "Rick" F. Huhn, age 67, of Janesville, WI, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, after a valiant fight against esophageal cancer. He was born on March 4, 1953, in Janesville, WI the son of Fredrick and Laura Jean Huhn. He was a graduate of Parker High School, Class of 1971. Rick was an Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam era. He enlisted under the Buddy Program in 1971. Most of his time was served in Germany with the 42nd Airborne Rangers. Rick was extremely well respected in the Janesville community. He was an active member of the United Auto Workers, and held a variety of elected leadership positions throughout his 30 year career with General Motors. Rick was truly a downtown business man; the sole proprietor of Rick's Studio Fitness. Rick was a true advocate for health and fitness. He supported several charities near and dear to his heart including the American Diabetes Association, The Multiple Sclerosis Society, and The American Cancer Society.
Rick is survived of his wife of 18 years, Deborah (Kelleher) Huhn, whom he married on May 1, 2002. He is further survived by his brother, Charlie (Wendy) Huhn; sister, Laurie (Donald) Denison; mother-in-law, Mary Kay Kelleher; sisters-in law, Kelly (Roger) Reed and Donna (Louie) Bernabei; nieces: Heather Huhn, Jessa Kelleher, Jennifer (Mark) Bute, and Dawn Wilson; nephews: Kyle (Carleigh Felstead) Reed, Ben Reed, Justin Kelleher, and Brandon Denison; two beloved cats, Rippy and Oliver; and many other family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; father-in-law, Donald Kelleher; and brother-in-law, Rick Kelleher.
A celebration of life open house will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at RICK'S STUDIO FITNESS, 415 West Milwaukee Street, Janesville, WI 53548. Everyone is reminded to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Rick's family would like to send a special thank you to Mercy Hospice Care and the UW EMT Transport Team.