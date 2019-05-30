Richard "Rick" Ericksen

August 15, 1953 - May 20, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Richard Anton Ericksen "Rick," age 65, lost his battle with cancer on May 20, 2019 at Mercy Health in Janesville. Rick was born on August 15, 1953 to Harry "Bob" and Gloria Ericksen in Chicago, IL. Rick was raised in the Chicagoland area, where he attended school and later enlisted in the Army. He served his country from 1970-1974, and while in the service he was stationed in Kentucky, Washington, and Germany. In 1991, he decided he had enough of Illinois, and moved his family to Wisconsin. Those of you who knew Rick knew his love for Elvis, Harley's, Christmas, Bingo, and of course Menards rebates.

Please join his family in a "Celebration of Life" for Rick on Sunday June 2, 2019 at the VFW, located at 2711 S. Afton Rd., Beloit WI from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.