Richard Radtke

Elkhorn, WI - Richard "Dick" Eugene August Radtke, 85, long-time Elkhorn resident, died peacefully, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his home. He was born on March 28, 1935 in Springfield, Wisconsin. Dick graduated from Darien High School in 1953. He was a mechanic at local dealerships. Dick met the love of his life, Mary Kay Jung and they married on April 18, 1959. They were united in marriage for 61 years.
Dick was employed for 25 years at the Walworth County Highway Department. He was also a member of the Army National Guard for 21 years.
He had a passion for grilling, raspberry iced tea and iced coffee. Dick also enjoyed bargain hunting for treasures at Goodwill in Delavan.
His legacy includes the love of cars, small motor repair, and anything with batteries. Grandpa cherished working on remote controlled toys for his grandsons. He loved strongly and unconditionally, and gave 110% to his family, his friends, and his community.
Dick is survived by his wife, Mary, Elkhorn; son, Robert (Suzanne) Radtke, Elkhorn; daughter, Kathleen Aukland (nee Radtke), Lake Geneva; two grandchildren, Nikolai Aukland and Kiefer Aukland, Lake Geneva; two sisters, Marilyn Schlei, and Fran (Allen) Roller; sisters-in-law, Diane (Brad) August; and Patricia (Bill) Heacox; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A private family service and inurnment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association 208 S. LaSalle Street STE 1500 Chicago, IL 60604.
The family extends great gratitude to the staff of Lakeland Health Care Center, and the medical community at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center and Aurora at Home.
Haase-Lockwood & Associates is assisting the family with arrangements.