September 6, 1928 - January 11, 2020
Middleton/Janesville, WI -- Richard R. Myers of Middleton and formerly of Janesville, passed away peacefully at Heritage Senior Living on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 91 years of age. He was born in Madison, N.J. on September 6, 1928 to Waldo and Ruth Myers. The youngest of five siblings, Richard attended Madison schools and Phillips Preparatory School in Andover, NJ, before entering Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. He graduated with a BA and MBA. Richard was active in glee club, played sax in a jazz and big band, and played on the last Cornell soccer team to win the national championship. There he met his wife-to-be, Ursula Sennewald. He and Ursula were married on June 12, 1951, in Elmira, NY. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant during the Korean War. He was sent to Okinowa, where Ursula joined him, and their first child was born. After returning to the States, they moved to Janesville, WI, where Richard began working for Parker Pen Company. When Parker Pen closed its Janesville operations, Richard joined Sta-Rite as V.P. of Marketing. Later he founded Superior Stainless of Delavan, WI. Richard will be remembered for his love of tennis, which he played through his mid 80's. He and Ursula sang for 50 years in Beloit's Choral Union, and classical music filled the house from morning till night. A devout Packer Backer, on football Sunday, Richard could be found cheering and providing lively commentary as Green Bay played. Richard also enjoyed collecting rare stamps and coins. He helped compile family geneology records dating back to the 1600's. Richard loved humor, puns in particular. At Heritage Senior Living of Middleton, Richard was an active member of the community. He befriended and supported many residents, assisted with group activities, and served on resident advocacy boards.
Richard is survived by his children: Lisa (Tom), Ted (JoAnne), and Bruce (Lori); granddaughters, Maia and Hannah, step-grandson, Ben; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin; and wife, Ursula.
Private services will be held at Fulton Cemetery, to be announced.