June 13th, 1932 - November 21, 2018
Whitewater, WI -- Richard R. "Dick" Triebold, 86, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 21, 2018. Dick was born June 13th, 1932, in Belvidere, IL, to Frederick W. and Mildred (Stecher) Triebold. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1950, after which he served in the United States Army as a Military Policeman in Germany. Upon returning to the States, Dick married his High School Sweetheart, Judith Roe, on July 2, 1955. They lived in Janesville, Wisconsin, and Rockford, Illinois, before moving back to Whitewater, where he and his brothers established Triebold Implement, Inc., a J.I. Case Farm Equipment dealership, in 1966. Richard had the natural ability to repair anything mechanical, and had a common sense solution for just about any problem. He easily established deep and lasting friendships with the people he met, and had a strong and compassionate heart for others. His benevolent spirit led him to become one of the founding members of Bethel House, a Whitewater non-profit offering shelter to families in crisis. Dick was a loving and caring father, and he and Judy raised four children: Ray (Mindy), of Whitewater; Joanne (Gary) Himebauch of Mukwonago; Jeannine (Jerry) Kincade, of Goodyear, AZ; and Robert (Ellen), of South Bend, IN. Grandchildren: Jason (Jenelle) Himebauch, Amy (Nicholas) Jordan, Claire (Scott) Albrecht, Adam (Emily) Triebold, Janie Triebold, Kyra Triebold, Kelsey Triebold, Jacob (Carly) Kincade, Kaitlyn Kincade, and Stacey Kincade; great-grandchildren: Margaret, Andrew and Bridget Jordan, Jude and Jonah Himebauch.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; his children; his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; his nieces and nephews; brothers, Donald (Marjorie), and David (Laura); sister-in-law, Jeanne Triebold.
Dick was predeceased by his parents; and by his sisters: Dorothy (Joe) Gray, Aileen (Hubert) Niemann, Shirley (Gordon) Lohmeier; and brother, Frederic "Fritz" Triebold.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 1st, at the UCC Congregational Church, 133 S Franklin St., Whitewater. A Service of Remembrance will follow with military rights at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethel House, or to Fairhaven Retirement Home, both of Whitewater.
The family would like to thank Fairhaven and Rainbow Hospice Care for their help during this time.
