May 13, 1937 - March 29, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Richard P. Emmerich, age 82, of Delavan passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center Summit. He was born in Milwaukee on May 13, 1937 to Robert and Gertrude Emmerich. Richard graduated from MSOE with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's Degree in Engineering Management. He was united in marriage to Janet Decker on November 11, 1961 in Milwaukee. Richard worked as an engineer for many years at Borg's Instruments and then Sta-Rite in Delavan. He was very active at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan Lions Club, and was the Walworth County Chairman for the Bishop's Drive.
Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet; four sons: Jeffery (Pam) Emmerich, of Huntsville, AL, Scott (Lorri) Emmerich, of Delavan, Michael Emmerich, of Delavan, and Patrick Emmerich, of Pleasant Prairie; four grandchildren: Chelsea, Rylie, Hadyn, and Gannon; a sister, Barbara (Richard) Romano, of NJ; a brother, David (Amy) Emmerich, of Milwaukee; nephew and nieces. Richard is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Diane.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave. in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Memorials can be directed to St. Andrew's Catholic Church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com