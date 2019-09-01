September 17, 1948 - August 27, 2019

Rockton, IL -- Richard M. Roth, 70, of Rockton, IL, passed away August 27, 2019 at home. He was born September 17, 1948, in Janesville, WI, the son of Marvin and Elizabeth Ann (Kuebli) Roth. Richard graduated Janesville High School in 1966. He married Diane L. Dewart in Elkhorn, WI on January 18, 1969. During his career, Richard worked for the Rock County Sheriff's Dept., American Express, Beloit Corporation and Allied Auto Transport. After 25 years as a volunteer firefighter, he retired from the Rockton Fire Protection District earlier this year.

Survived by wife, Diane; son, Chad M. (Erin) Roth; daughter, Lisa M. (Adnan) Harambasic; grandchildren: Geoffrey, Emma and Kaitlyn Roth, Adalyn, Myles, Elsy and Milly Harambasic; sisters, Judy (Kenneth) Nelson, Elizabeth (Bradley) Gough; brothers: Robert (Barbara), Thomas (Sharon), James (Christine Larson), Charles (LuAnn), Timothy (Jayme), Steven (Lynette); and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; and granddaughter, Evie Roth.

Memorial services at noon, September 7, 2019 in the Old Stone Church 101 East Union St., Rockton, with the Rev. Daniel J. Herman, officiating. Visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Fire Department honors will be at 11:45 a.m. at the church. Memorials to the Rockton Fire Protection District or Beloit Regional Hospice. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com