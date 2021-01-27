November 3, 1942 - January 24, 2021
Janesville, WI - Richard M. Kennedy, age 78, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and all who knew him. He was born in Janesville on November 3, 1942, the son of John and Theresa (Schumacher) Kennedy. He graduated from Craig High School and attended Milton College. Rich served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. Rich was an outgoing person with an optimistic nature. He was an extremely proud father and grandfather. He cherished his time with family, whether that be attending one of their events, holidays, or just getting a cup of coffee. Blessed with the gift of gab, Rich made friends wherever he went. He had a great work ethic shown through his long career at the Janesville General Motors Plant, retiring in 2002. Rich had a fantastic memory, especially related to sports history, and athletes career accomplishments. He followed many local sports, Wisconsin Athletic Teams, and had a special affection for The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Rich was an active community member who enjoyed playing city league softball, golfing, and his daily conversations at his favorite coffee places.
Rich is survived by his wife, Margaret "Maggie"; daughter, Tamara "Tami" (Thomas) Ellis; grandchildren, Ross and Evan Lalor; mother of Tamara, Kathy Purcell-Kennedy; siblings: Michael (Cheryl) Kennedy, Linda (Dan) Woda, Lana (Kevin) Sorgi, Chris (Bob) Thorpe, and Mary Jo (Frank) Gin; in laws: Eileen Hines, Iva (Ron) Lipke, Julie (Mike) Williams, Joseph (Marianne) Hines, Teresa (Kurt) Ludeking, and MaryEllen (Bill) O'Leary; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jack Kennedy, and father-in-law, Frank Hines.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, at the CHURCH. Family asks that all attendees follow and honor CDC COVID-19 guidelines in order to keep attendees safe. Social distancing and face masks required. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com