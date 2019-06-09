December 5, 1932 - June 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Richard M. Blakemore passed away June 5th, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Madison. He was born December 5, 1932 in Waukegan, IL, to Alice and Joseph Blakemore. He served in the U.S. Army 1953-55 and graduated from North Central College, Naperville, IL. He married Carolyn Loucks September 7th, 1957 in Glen Ellyn, IL. He worked for Montgomery Wards for 28 years, then Yellow Page Advertising. He volunteered at the library and the literacy council with Ken, a special student.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, Michael (Kim) Blakemore; daughter, Susan (Bart) Lostetter; grandchildren: Nicole (Kyle) Colson, Whitney Blakemore, Brett Blakemore; and step grandson, Christopher Parker; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Blakemore and Evelyn Blakemore; niece, Pat Richmond; and nephew, Bill Blakemore. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Alice Blakemore; brothers, Robert and Laurence Blakemore; and nephews, Dan and Steven Blakemore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, with Father Paul Ugo Arinze presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI or to Special Olympics.

Special thanks to the wonderful care he received by the nurses at the VA hospital.