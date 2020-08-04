Richard "Lefty" Luers

January 6, 1931 - July 31, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Richard (Lefty) John Luers passed away at home on July 31st, 2020 in Evansville, WI. Richard was born in Chicago, IL on January 6th, 1931, the son of Clarence and Evelyn (Luers) Leff. Richard was raised by his maternal grandparents, John and Bertha Luers.
Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan (Petterson) Luers; his daughter Marie (James) Kyle; and his son John Luers; three grandchildren: Ella Luers, Joseph Kyle and Thomas Kyle; three sisters: Lois Streiker, Joyce (Charles) Hudson and Claudia (William) Ogan; his two brothers, Bruce (Gisela) Hannan and John (Julie) Luers. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert (Janet) Petterson, Jean Petterson, Joanne Dingle, Jeanette (Patrick) Finnane, John Petterson and James (Lorraine) Petterson. As well as many nieces and nephews.
Private family services are being held. A public visitation will be held from 11:30am until 1:30pm on Friday August 7, 2020 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. Due to Covid restrictions masks and social distancing rules will be required. Burial will follow in Holy Cross cemetery Evansville with Military Honors by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Condolences may be expresd at Wardhurtley.com