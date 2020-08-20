Richard Lee Ellis

November 22, 1949 - August 15, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Richard Lee (Chooch) (Shoots) Ellis, age 70, passed away peacefully at home from cancer, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at home. He was born in Janesville, on November 22, 1949, the son of Richard H. and Helen (Staver) Ellis. He graduated Janesville Senior High School in 1967, and went off to serve in the U.S. Marines where he received the Purple Heart after being wounded in battle. Richard retired from General Motors after 30+ years on the assembly line.
Richard always enjoyed making, fixing, and collecting car models, model trains, and railroads, metal Tonka Trucks, archery items, and guns that he loved to shoot. He shared this passion with his children and grandchildren by giving them all pieces of his collections throughout the years. Later on he started collecting snakes, and would care for them as his own children. You will be able to see some of these at the Reptile Rapture in Madison where his collection is being donated. Richard also loved feeding and watching Wisconsin wildlife around the area.
Richard is survived by his four children: Brent (Marsela) Ellis, Craig (Angela) Ellis, Jennifer (Shawn) Raymond, and Lynette (Brian) Mertz; eight grandchildren: Domnick, Owen, Evan, Aden, Lauren, Peyton, McKenna, and Gabriella; siblings: Robert (Diane) Ellis, and Randy Ellis; best friend, Karen Dewey; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandchild, Dalton Ellis.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 23rd, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 2421 E. County Road O. Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
"I always tried my best as a father and husband."
His children and grandchildren loved him dearly.