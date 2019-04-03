January 2, 1927 - March 31, 2019

Eau Claire, WI -- Richard Larsen, 92, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully at Heritage Memory Care on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born January 2, 1927, to Myrtle (Grey) and John Larsen in New Auburn, WI, the youngest of six boys: Ronald, Elwyn, Harry, Stanley, and John. He graduated from New Auburn public schools, then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, until his honorable discharge in November, 1947. He married Jewel Goodremote on January 20, 1948. They were blessed with three daughters: Garnet, Deborah and Barbara. Following his service in the Army, he moved to Janesville, WI, to assist his brother Stanley in his Dixie Cream Donut Shop. Richard and Jewel purchased this shop and managed it for many years. He also worked at Parker Pen and Andes Candies until his retirement in 1990. He was a founding member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, and joyfully served in the choir for many years. His passions were watching all sports, bowling on his church team, and especially GOLF!

Following the death of his beloved wife, Jewel, Richard started a second chapter of his life with Neva Larsen on June 5, 1990. They retired to Pleasant Lake, WI, and wintered in Mesa, AZ, for 28 years. They shared a passion for travel and making special friends along the way.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Deborah (Paul) Higginbotham of Janesville, WI, and Barbara Larsen of Kingman, AZ; grandchildren: Krista Miller of Milton, WI, Teresa (Todd) Walker of San Anselmo, CA, Alyssa Higginbotham of Janesville and Greg (Kristen) Higginbotham of Janesville. Richard dearly loved his 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Garnet Keep; and all of his brothers.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mt Zion United Methodist Church, 2130 Mt Zion Ave, Janesville WI, with Pastor Lee Miesner officiating. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service at church. A private burial will be at Milton Lawn Memorial Park in Janesville. A special thanks to St Croix Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to ECHO INC, 65 S. High St., Janesville WI 53548 or Mt Zion United Methodist Church.

"At Sunset"

Do you know the hour

When the sun goes down

Is a beautiful time of day.

When your task is done

And the shadows fall

And your worries are laid away?

Well, it's just as time

That the close of life

Can a beautiful sunset be

Every task well done

Let the shadows fall

Theres's no fear of eternity.

~ G. Gilbert