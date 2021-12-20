Edgerton, WI - Richard L. "Ripp" Rippberger, 77, of Edgerton, WI, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison. Richard was born on January 29, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Oscar and Lillian (Deenis) Rippberger. On November 11, 1967, Richard married the love of his life, Carol Bosbon. Richard bought Carol flowers every week for their kitchen table and continued to do so even after her death. Together they had one daughter, Lisa Marie. Richard worked over 37 years at Uniroyal as a machine operator. He loved to work on lawn mowers and small engines. He was also a huge fan of Elvis. He enjoyed time with his family and was always happy to give anyone a helping hand.
Richard is survived by his grandson: Nicholas Stephens; siblings: Bob (Cheryl) Rippberger, Pam (Terry) Strueley, Janie (Dick) Clark, and Pat Burg; brothers-in-law: Chuck (Georgia) Bosbon, Bill (Patti) Bosbon; many nieces, nephews, friends, and special nieces Desirae and Gabbi. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Carol; daughter: Lisa Rippberger; sisters: Mary Lou, Shirley, and Alice; brother-in-law: Robert "Boz" Bosbon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton with Pastor Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 AM until the start of the services.
We know you are reunited with Carol and Lisa. We love you all and will miss you.