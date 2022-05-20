Edgerton, WI - Richard L. Miller, age 71, of Edgerton, died on Monday, May 16, 2022, at home. He was born in Madison on October 5, 1950, the son of Delbert and Marie (Nagle) Miller. He was a 1969 graduate of Edgerton High School. Richard married Mary J. Egerstaffer on July 7, 1973, and she preceded him in death on June 27, 2021. He worked for various local businesses, including Dorsey Trailer, Dana Corp, Parcar and Tigre. He worked for Lear Seating for many years in Inspection Quality Control until his retirement in 2008. Richard was a volunteer at the Edgerton Fire Department, where he attained a Degree in Fire Science in 1978 and EMT certificate in 1979 from Blackhawk Technical College and these were his proudest achievements. Richard and Mary enjoyed photography together and received their certificates from Blackhawk Technical College in 1987. He enjoyed tinkering with clocks, planes and genealogy. He was a musician and had played in various bands; The Other Guys, Hey Fever and 2 Left Feet. Richard was a very kind, caring person and genuinely loved his family. He was passionate in everything he did.
Richard is survived by 2 siblings; Annette (Ronald) Schroeder of Edgerton and Gary (Coleen) Miller of Janesville; in-law: Linda Berg, Edward (Patricia) Egerstaffer, Delbert Egerstaffer, Terri (Michael) Nottestad and Cindy (Brian) Gurney; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and sister-in-law, Linda Miller.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Friday, May 27, 2022, at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton with Trish Kalhagen officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
