January 28, 1930 - April 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Richard L. Hoium, age 89, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. Richard was born in Vernon County on January 28, 1930; the son of Adolph and Gladys (Kyser) Hoium. Richard married his loving wife, Jean A. (Etterlie) Hoium on August 7, 1954 at the Southwest Prairie Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Richard was employed as a skilled trademan for General Motors for 37 years, retiring in 1990. Richard proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. His military service led him to become very active in his support for the local VFW 1621, where he served in several roles; including Local District Commander and Grand Commander of the Military Order of the Cooties. Richard and Jean have been active and faithful members of 1st Lutheran Church for the past 57 years. In his free time, Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling, as he always "longed to be somewhere warm."

He is survived by his wife, Jean A. Hoium; his sons: Dwight (Tammy) Hoium, Vince (Beth) Hoium, and Karl (Angie) Hoium; grandchildren: Danielle (Vince) Day, Tori Hoium, Ryan Hoium, Jacie Hoium, Emma Hoium; great-grandchildren, Kahlan and Vincent Day; and many extended family members and friends. Richard is predeceased by his parents; daughter, Shelley Hoium; a son in infancy; and brothers, Robert and Roger Hoium.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1st LUTHERAN CHURCH in Janesville with Reverend Jim Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME with a Military Service at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday at Church from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial and Military Honors will follow to Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either: Agrace Hospice Care, 1st Lutheran Church, or VFW Local Post 1621, in Richard's honor. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com