Richard K. "Dick" Towns

May 24, 1932 - July 6, 2022
Edgerton, WI - Richard K. Towns, age 90, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2022, at his home with family surrounding him. He was born in Janesville on May 24, 1932, the son of Malcolm Mayo Towns and Bernadine Margaret (Holden) Towns and graduated from Edgerton High School in 1950. He grew up on his family's dairy farm in the Town of Porter and successfully farmed most of his adult life on the family farm after returning from military service. He was recognized in the dairy industry for breeding and milking a high-quality Registered Holstein herd. He served as President of the WI Holstein Association and was awarded as a WI Distinguished Holstein Breeder.
Dick was a man of faith. He was confident of his relationship with God. He married Ruth E. Sunby on October 4, 1953, at the Methodist Church in Edgerton. He loved his church in Fulton, WI which he attended his entire life. He volunteered to serve in many roles over his 90 years in the church including trustee, deacon and AWANA youth leader and building committee.
Rock County benefited from Richard's willingness to serve his community. He served for 18 years on the Porter Town board and 18 years on the Rock County board. He was also active with county agriculture groups including Rock County Ag Business leaders and Rock County Dairy Promotion. The Edgerton Rotary recognized him as an Honored Citizen in 2008.
Richard and his wife of 68 years, Ruth, raised five sons together. He loved his family and supported and cheered for them in their various activities. He was also an avid Wisconsin sports fan and was happy to discuss the latest scores and trades. One of his greatest pleasures was to have the whole group together for a meal. He was pre-deceased by his oldest son, Bruce.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; 4 sons: Steve (Debi), Mark (Pat), John (Lisa) and Scott (Nancy) and daughter-in-law Arlene; 12 grandchildren: Tamara (John), Rachel (Scott), Matthew (Betsy), Ben (JoLyn), Caroline (Clayton), Brian (Beth), Becky, Adam (Jen), Jason (Jessi), Danny (Nina), Travis (Emily) and Austin; and very proud of his 21 great grandchildren; sister, Helen Walker of Waupaca; sister-in-law, Mary Sunby and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bruce; sister, Ruth, mother-in-law, Velma Herrington, brother and sisters-in-law Ben Hippe, Joe Walker, Gene Sunby, Roger & Donna Sunby, and grandson-in-law Daryn Allen..
A Memorial Service will be held at FULTON CHURCH, 9209 N. Fulton St., Edgerton, WI at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, with Rev. Bob Wolniak officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from Noon until 3:00 p.m. at FULTON CHURCH and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Memorials or expressions of sympathy to the Fulton Church Building Fund. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton, is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com