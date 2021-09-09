Richard John Ziemendorf

Janesville/Formerly Edgerton, WI - Richard J. Ziemendorf, age 89 of Janesville (formerly Edgerton) WI, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Richard was born on May 21, 1932 to John and Ruth (Zweck) Ziemendorf in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1950. Richard married Mary Lou Beier in 1956.
Richard started out as a lineman with Wisconsin Power & Light and worked his way up to an administrative role and eventually retired from Alliant Energy. Over his lifetime Richard enjoyed fishing, his dogs, working around his farm, gardening and working with his horses. He also enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors, reading, and woodworking. In his later years, he was very active with Habitat for Humanity.
Richard is survived by his children, Julie Ziemendorf, Jeff (Natalie Ross) Ziemendorf, and Brenda Sessler, grandchildren Deana Lou (Jayme) Cook, Lexy Sessler and Dylan (Valerie) Sessler and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Ziemendorf, his parents, and his siblings, Phyllis Nelson, Beverly Derge, and Erwin "Buster" Ziemendorf.
Funeral Services will be 4 P.M. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be Monday September 13, 2021 from 2 P.M. until time of service at the funeral home. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations please be made to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546.
