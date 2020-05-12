November 29, 1933 - May 9, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Richard J. LaBelle, age 86, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home. He was born in Anitgo, WI on November 29, 1933. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany while he served his country. Richard retired from General Motors after working there for 43 years. He loved his Trips to Las Vegas and bowling. The Packers and Brewers were his favorite teams. He could always be seen with a cup of coffee in his hand and a smile on his face.
Richard is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ramona; six children: Pam (Dave) LaBelle, Candy (Randy) Johnson, Kevin (Holiday) LaBelle, Keith LaBelle, Sherry Brown, and Dennis (Marion) Dolgner; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchild; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, a sister, and a grandchild.
Private Family services will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.