Richard J. "Dick" Vinz

October 11, 1944 - October 11, 2021
Janesville, WI - Richard "Dick" J. Vinz, 77, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on his birthday, October 11, 2021. The constant joker, he lived life to the fullest, loving his family and his beloved basset hounds.
He was born in Milwaukee, WI, the son of the late Clayton and Elizabeth (Laufenberg) Vinz. Shortly after his birth, his family moved back to their family farm in Mill Bluff. Dick learned the value of hard work early in life, running the farm. In 1965, he moved to Janesville, where he started his career working at Norwood Mills, the Cotton Mills and in construction. He then worked as a mechanic at Simmons for 25 years, until he retired in 2005. It was at Simmons, that he met Gail Schoonover, who he later married at their home in Janesville.
As a mechanic, Dick could fix anything and did. His garage, the man cave before there were "man caves", was a favorite hangout, where he loved fixing cars, watching football and enjoying a cold Bud Lite. He loved all things racing, even helped build a stock car for his son Tim to race. He also enjoyed camping and fishing with his family. Later in life, Dick loved spoiling Barney, Bennie, Gidoen, Maggie May and Jethro (his hounds).
Dick is survived by his wife Gail; his children: Tim (Jennifer) Vinz, Connie (George Glos, Jr) Vinz, and Steve (Ann) Vinz; grandchildren: Andrew (Katie) Vinz, Caitlin (Kevin) Risseeuw, Ashley (Wadse Stoffels) Thompson, Aaron Thompson, Joshua Rote, Carly Rote, Wesley (Anna Coleman) Grooms-Vinz; great grandchildren: Harlin, Haiden, and Landon Risseeuw, and Sutter and Roanyn Rote; Gail's children: Art (Mary) Kittle and Lori (Allan) Chase; Gail's grandchildren: Kyle, Chloe, and Kaleb Kittle and Nathanial and MacKenzie Clark; siblings: Janet (Dick) Wills and Jim (Rita) Vinz; brother-in-law Ron (Nancy) Schoonover, sister-in-law Louise Vinz; the mother of his children, Jane (Jerry Mahlum) Vinz and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Clayton and Elizabeth; siblings: Isabelle (Joe) Klein, Tony Roberts, Alva (Charlie) Baldwin, Kenny (Betty) Roberts, Emery (Edna) Roberts, Dean Vinz, and Betty (George) DeLap; sister-in-law Sharon (Robert) Hessler; nieces Marcia Vinz and Shelly Holmes; his father and mother-in-law: Bill and Peg Schoonover.
Dick's funeral service will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 17 from 4:00 to 6:30 PM at the Funeral Home and then again on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, with Jerry Amstutz officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to Dick's family.
A special thank you to all doctors and nurses who treated Dick over the years. Dick fought a courageous battle against both heart disease and Alzheimers but was so appreciative of his medical staff, and also Gail and his family/friends. We know Dick was greeted by all his hounds up in heaven, even sharing his birthday cake once again.