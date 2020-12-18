December 13, 1933 - December 17, 2020
Janesville/Waunakee, WI - Richard J. "Dick" Roherty, age 87, of Janesville/Waunakee died peacefully on December 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on December 13, 1933, in Janesville, and graduated from Janesville High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Dick married Margaret Murray on August 13, 1955, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Janesville, and she preceded him in death on March 7, 2017. He managed the coffee division of Chambers and Owen for 35 years.
Dick is survived by his devoted loving family, Jim and Nancy Roherty of San Diego, CA, Jean and Jeff Ryan of Waunakee, and grandson, Sean Roherty Ryan; sisters-in-law: Carol and Joan Roherty, and Margo Murray; brother-in-law, Dan Murray; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Alice (Stemmer) Roherty; sister, Katherine Miller; and brothers: Charles, Daniel, and Robert Roherty.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. William Catholic Church with Rev. Jim Leeser officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Memorials addressed to the family will be donated to his favorite charities.
The family would like to thank Jeremy and Konner, Margo and Kathie, and Clyde and Donna for their friendship and devotion. Thank you to Agrace Hospice Care for their wonderful care and support.