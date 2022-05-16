Richard J. "Dick" Johnson

Beloit, WI - Richard James "Dick" Johnson Sr., age 90, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at New Glarus Home.
He was born December 23, 1931 in Edgerton, the son of James and Esther (Behnke) Johnson.
He married Janet Marie Rumage October 27, 1956 at Luther Valley Church.
Richard was a member of Luther Valley Church. Richard was a lifetime farmer and builder. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, playing softball and going to the casino.
He is survived by his children: Susan Koenig (Donald) of Beloit, Melody Smith of Bruce, and Rick (Cindy) Johnson of Beloit; grandchildren: Eric (Kari) Zilliox, Robert (Angie) Zilliox, Brian (Andrea) Koenig, Jon Koenig, David (Tracey) Johnson, Christina (Kevin Kolberg) Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Ashley (Kylor Boltz) Johnson, Dean (Josey) Suiter, Joey (Ashley) Suiter and Chad (Megan) Suiter; 22 great-grandchildren; and brother, James Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet Rumage Johnson; brothers, Robert and Bruce; sister, Maryann McGuire; and sons-in-law, Jeff Suiter and Rick Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill 3008 South Coon Island Road, Orfordville, with Pastor Thomas Kreis officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at Newcomer-Silverthorn.
Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery, Newark Township, Rock County, Wisconsin.
Richard's family would like to express thanks to the staff at New Glarus Home for their wonderful care. They would also like to thank Agrace Hospice.