Richard J. "Dick" Dunlavy

Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Richard "Dick" J. Dunlavy, age 84, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Janesville, WI on January 6, 1937, the son of Ralph J. and Margaret K. (McCann) Dunlavy. Dick attended Janesville High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country proudly from January 1955 until December 1958 as a Gunners Mate 3rd Class, where he was stationed in Italy with the 7th Fleet in the Mediterranean. He married Lynne M. Jenkins on September 26, 1959, later divorcing but remained good friends. He worked for Janesville textile factories before beginning his work for General Motors, where he worked as a material handler for 30 years until his retirement. Dick loved his red truck. He also enjoyed trips to the casino, hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family enjoying a good meal. He spent many hours outdoors enjoying and working in the yard. He logged several miles watching stock car races and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, namely the Milwaukee Brewers and Badgers, but also secretly coached the Chicago Cubs.
Dick is survived by his 2 children; Jackie (Kary) Hoskins and Dan (Kara) Dunlavy both of Janesville; 4 grandchildren: Ian Dunlavy, Kelly (Derek) Pipal, Erin (Nathan Sowell) Dunlavy and Jordan Hoskins; great granddaughter, Grace Marie Pipal; mother of his children and friend Lynne Dunlavy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rick Dunlavy; and sister, JoAnn (Don) Stephenson.
The family would like to thank the Rev. Dr. Bruce A. Jones for assisting them during this time, as well as the Janesville Paramedics and the staff of SSM Health - Janesville and Agrace Hospice - Janesville for the care Dick received with his cancer diagnosis.
A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Memorials may be made in Dick's name to Agrace Hospice Care - Janesville or the Janesville Patriotic Society. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com