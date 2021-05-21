April 7, 1946 - May 19, 2021
Janesville, WI - Richard J. Casper, age 75, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born in Cuba City, Wisconsin on April 7, 1946; the son of Donald and Veronica (Staver) Casper. Richard graduated as Valedictorian from Fennimore High School in 1965, and received a High School Scholarship in regards to his outstanding academic achievement. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering on June 9, 1969 from UW Madison and later earned his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from UW Madison on December 19, 1973. Richard was the third son of a family of eight born into a farming family. Richard had a love of understanding all things, as was evident by his high school valedictorian speech in 1965 on the race to the moon. He worked at the University of Wisconsin Madison as a Research Engineer starting in 1974, until his retirement in 2002 and was a mentor to thousands. If you knew Richard, you found yourself coaching others with, "You should ask Richard". He was that guy that had a level of understanding and insight above others and was always willing to share. Richard married Jeanne (Loomis) Casper in 2003, and together they shared a love of gardening, bird watching, and visits with friends and family. Richard spent some of his spare time fixing old computers and doing amateur astronomy. Richard also had a love of mechanics and welding. Richard would keep the neighborhood bicycles fixed up and keep the local lawn mowers and tractors running. Many in the area knew Richard to be very friendly and always willing to help. All who knew Richard marveled at his ability to fix just about anything.
Richard is survived by his siblings: Daniel (Nina) Casper, Leo (Marlene) Casper, Suzy Gray, Marie (Tom) Rector, Larry (Heather) Casper, and Joyce (Jack) Wenzinger; stepchildren: Bill (Mary) Loomis, Barbara (Jim) Meade, Brenda (Greg) Kahl, Bonnie Loomis; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Casper; his parents, Veronica (Staver) and Donald Casper; and wife, Jeanne Casper.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A private committal will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ECHO, 65 S. High St., Janesville, WI, 53548.