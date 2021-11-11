Janesville, WI - Richard I. Howes, I, age 77, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at home. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 22, 1944; the son of Ross and Moselle (Dickson) Binsley. He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corp. and married his loving wife, Betty (Babcock) Howes in Janesville on February 9, 1985. Richard worked as a Meter Technician for both Wisconsin Power & Light, and SRP in Arizona before retiring in 2006. He also served as a volunteer Fireman with the Lake Geneva Fire Department for several years.
Richard will be dearly missed by his wife of 36 years, Betty Howes; children: Richie (Jennifer) Howes II, Adam Rutherford, Eric (fiancé, Kelley Castaneda) Rutherford, Michael Howes; his mother, Moselle Binsley; 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brother, Ralph "Bud" (Jean) Howes; and numerous extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Ross Binsley; daughter, Kelly Howes; and brother, John Binsley.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with Military Honors observed at 3:00 p.m. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
